Malawi: Chakwera Promises Conducive Environment for Private Sector Growth

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera said his government will create an enabling environment for private sector and business community to create jobs by removing obstacles that hinder them from operating in the country.

He was speaking during the launch of the Presidential Initiative on Job Creation in partnership with Telokom Network Malawi (TNM) and National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) in Lilongwe on Friday.

He said creating more jobs means engaging the private sector and the business Community as a partner not a as an adversary.

"In every economy in the world that is creating jobs of the pace that keeps up with rising cost of living, those jobs are being created in the private sector," he said.

He further said the private sector does not create jobs simply because government has told them to do so but they create when the government removes the political and administration obstacles that hinder economic growth.

In this country, he said, those obstacles have multiplied overtime hence choking the private sector's ability to create new jobs or incomes earned from existing jobs.

Removing those obstacles is government's responsibility and it begins with declaration that this administration will engage the private sector as partners, he said.

However, the president offers partnership with the president through his newly launched initiative in creating jobs.

Chakwera added that he is taking the initiative to commit to listen to what the private sector says are the obstacles that must be removed to enable them export and employ.

He said he will use his Delivery Unit to bring together public entities, private sector and business Community to identify opportunities for partnering together in creating jobs and wealth.

TNM Chief Executive Officer, Anold Chibwana said the partnership between government, TNM and NEEF will increase access to their network, technologies and financing to small businesses in the country.

"By simply use the products and services, Malawians will contribute to the development of their communities as well as the nation," he said.

He said the company will use the Mudzi Wathu platform for participatory community development.

NEEF Chairperson Jephter Mtema said the initiative and partnership with the mobile company will create more jobs as many young people and women will have access to financial services.

"This partnership intends to empower local people financially to reduce their suffering which has come because of unemployment," he said.

The partnership will also easily help clients to repay their loans by using Mpamba money transaction instead of physically going to the banks, he said.

Mtema said NEEF has almost K25billion non repayment funds hanging in it's clients hands from the past administration.