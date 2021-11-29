Tunisia: Coronavirus - 39708 Vaccine Doses Administered On November 27

28 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered on November 27, 2021 is about 39708, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Sunday.

Therefore, the total number of people who have completed the vaccination process since the launch of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign in March last year, amounts to 5,089,447.

Among these 3,949,693have received two doses and 1,139,754 were administered a single shot of Janssen vaccine or have already been infected by the coronavirus.

The number of people registered on the evax system to receive the coronavirus vaccine until Sunday 8:45 a.m. is 6,994,088.

