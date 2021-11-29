Nigeria: Kidnappers Release 10 Out of 13 Abducted Zaria LG Staff

Family source said the kidnappers demanded N40 million and three brand new motorcycles as ransom for the release of the LG staff.

The police have confirmed the release of 10 out of the 13 abducted staff of the Zaria Local Government, Kaduna State.

Police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Jalige, told journalists on Sunday in Zaria that the victims were released on Saturday, adding that efforts were on to ensure the release of the remaining three victims.

However, Mr Jalige declined to comment on whether a ransom was paid to secure the release of the abducted staff.

The staff was abducted at Kidandan, Giwa Local Government Kaduna state, on their way for a condolence visit to Dogara Abdullahi, a colleague of theirs who lost his father.

However, a family source who craved anonymity, told NAN that the staff members were released after payment of N40 million ransom to the kidnappers.

He added that family members of the victims contributed money to pay the ransom.

He added that the kidnappers did not release three of the abducted staff because some conditions for the release were N40 million and three brand new motorcycles.

"Only the money was taken to them that is why they refused to release the three staff.

"The freed victims are yet to be united with their families because they were taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical examinations," he said.

When contacted, Aliyu Ibrahim, Chairman, Zaria Local Government, said he could not add anything to what the family source told NAN.

When further asked on whether the council would provide the new motorcycle to get the three remaining staff released, Mr Ibrahim said: "Fall back to your source."