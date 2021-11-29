Nigeria: Canada Says Two Cases of Covid-19 Omicron Variant Have Nigeria Travel History

29 November 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo with Agency reports

Abuja — Canada said it has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 omicron variant from persons who had recently travelled from Nigeria.

According to report by Associated Press, the government of Canada had announced the detection of the new COVID19 variant in a statement issued on Sunday.

"Today, the province of Ontario has confirmed two cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Ottawa, both of which were reported in individuals with recent travel from Nigeria. Ottawa Public Health is conducting case and contact management and the patients are in isolation," the statement said.

But the federal government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the deadly omicron variant of the coronavirus was yet to be detected in the country.

A statement issued on Sunday by its Director General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa however urged Nigerians to go and get vaccinated and also to adhere strictly to COVID19 health Advisory as a means of avoiding any spread of more deadly COVID-19 variant.

He said that the Centre was on alert and engaging in country wide surveillance to check possible import of the new variants.

Read the original article on This Day.

