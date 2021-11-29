Egypt: Armed Forces Announce Details of EDEX 2021

The Armed Forces organized a global press conference to announce the details of the second edition of the Egypt Defense EXPO (EDEX).

The conference was held on Saturday in the presence of international and local media outlets to unveil details on EDEX, which is set to be organized from November 29 to December 2 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The exhibition is set to feature 21 international pavilions with the participation of exhibitors from all over the world.

The conference was attended by a host of military officials and commanders as well as Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Morsi, among others.

EDEX 2021 is the largest defense event in Egypt and Africa with the participation of the world's pioneers of manufacturing the defense systems to discuss the possibility of cooperation and localize their technologies at the ministry's factories.

EDEX is fully supported by Egyptian Armed Forces and presents a brand new opportunity for exhibitors to showcase the latest technology, equipment and systems across land, sea, and air.