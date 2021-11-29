Egypt: Armed Forces Announce Details of EDEX 2021

28 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Armed Forces organized a global press conference to announce the details of the second edition of the Egypt Defense EXPO (EDEX).

The conference was held on Saturday in the presence of international and local media outlets to unveil details on EDEX, which is set to be organized from November 29 to December 2 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The exhibition is set to feature 21 international pavilions with the participation of exhibitors from all over the world.

The conference was attended by a host of military officials and commanders as well as Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Morsi, among others.

EDEX 2021 is the largest defense event in Egypt and Africa with the participation of the world's pioneers of manufacturing the defense systems to discuss the possibility of cooperation and localize their technologies at the ministry's factories.

EDEX is fully supported by Egyptian Armed Forces and presents a brand new opportunity for exhibitors to showcase the latest technology, equipment and systems across land, sea, and air.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X