Egypt: Defense Min. Meets Parl't Delegation

Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki had talks with a delegation of members of House of Representatives and Senate on the current conditions and threats that might face Egyptian national security in view of international and regional changes.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff Osama Askar and a number of Armed Forces top brass.

This falls within the framework of the Armed Forces General Command's keenness on enhancing communication between the parliament and the Defense Ministry, especially in tackling national security issues.

The military intelligence chief reviewed the current situation and the challenges besetting the national security as well as the efforts exerted by the Armed Forces to confront schemes aiming to destabilize national security.

A film prepared by the Department of Morale Affairs on the efforts exerted by the Armed Forces Engineering Authority and the National Service Products Organization and their contribution to mega national projects was screened.

For his part, the head of the House of Representatives committee for defense and national security, Ahmed Awadi, thanked the Armed Forces for the efforts they are exerting in various domains.

Head of the Senate's committee for defense and national security Osama Montaser expressed deep appreciation of the Armed Forces for their effective contribution to various issues that serve Egypt's security and stability.