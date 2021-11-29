Egypt: Defense Min. Meets Parl't Delegation

28 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki had talks with a delegation of members of House of Representatives and Senate on the current conditions and threats that might face Egyptian national security in view of international and regional changes.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff Osama Askar and a number of Armed Forces top brass.

This falls within the framework of the Armed Forces General Command's keenness on enhancing communication between the parliament and the Defense Ministry, especially in tackling national security issues.

The military intelligence chief reviewed the current situation and the challenges besetting the national security as well as the efforts exerted by the Armed Forces to confront schemes aiming to destabilize national security.

A film prepared by the Department of Morale Affairs on the efforts exerted by the Armed Forces Engineering Authority and the National Service Products Organization and their contribution to mega national projects was screened.

For his part, the head of the House of Representatives committee for defense and national security, Ahmed Awadi, thanked the Armed Forces for the efforts they are exerting in various domains.

Head of the Senate's committee for defense and national security Osama Montaser expressed deep appreciation of the Armed Forces for their effective contribution to various issues that serve Egypt's security and stability.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X