Egypt: Transport Minister Raises Flag At Damietta Port

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir visited Damietta Port Sunday to get firsthand information about projects that are currently being implemented there.

Wazir listened to an explanation about the implementation of the projects to meet the deadlines, a statement by the Transport Ministry said.

The minister raised the Egyptian flag on three new maritime locomotives (Hedaya, Soliman, Saleh) that recently joined the fleet at Damietta Port.

Each of the new locomotives has a tensile capacity of 60 tons and a speed of 12 knots. The locomotives measure 35 meters in length each, with a width of 11.5 meters and a draft of 5.30 meters.

The locomotives are equipped with a fire fighting system and advanced navigation devices.

Wazir then toured the port to inspect the projects under construction, atop of which a "Long Live Egypt 1" cargo station that, once completed, should accommodate more than four million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

It is being implemented as part of an integrated logistics corridor in Damietta and consists of platforms that extend over 1,970 meters with a depth of 18 meters. It also includes a backyard measuring 910,000 square meters.

Wazir said that his Ministry is working on a comprehensive plan meant to turn Egypt into an international trade and logistics hub through upgrading the maritime transport sector and honing the competitiveness of Egyptian ports.

