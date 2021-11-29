Egypt Stresses Importance of Mediterranean Regional Cooperation

28 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt underlined the importance of Mediterranean cooperation in the face of regional challenges, topped by climate change, illegal immigration, extremism and social and economic development.

In a press release on Sunday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Egypt and other member states of the Union for the Mediterranean mark on November 28 the Day of the Mediterranean.

The Member States of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) declared last year November 28 as the 'Day of the Mediterranean', to be observed each year with a view to fostering a common Mediterranean identity while promoting intercultural exchanges and embracing the diversity of the region.

The Day of the Mediterranean is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Barcelona Process on November 28, 1995.

