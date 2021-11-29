Nigeria: Injury Worry for Super Eagles As Okoye Suffers Injury

29 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye suffered a shoulder injury in Sparta Rotterdam's 1-0 loss to Ajax in Sunday's Eredivisie encounter.

He was replaced in the 24th minute after he collided with an opponent and the setback comes as a worry for the Super Eagles, who are getting ready to feature at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January.

Although the severity of the blow has not been determined, Okoye's injury is more of a concern for Gernot Rohr's side after they lost star striker Victor Osimhen to a head injury last Sunday

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X