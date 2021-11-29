Nigeria: Injury Worry for Super Eagles As Okoye Suffers Injury

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye suffered a shoulder injury in Sparta Rotterdam's 1-0 loss to Ajax in Sunday's Eredivisie encounter.

He was replaced in the 24th minute after he collided with an opponent and the setback comes as a worry for the Super Eagles, who are getting ready to feature at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January.

Although the severity of the blow has not been determined, Okoye's injury is more of a concern for Gernot Rohr's side after they lost star striker Victor Osimhen to a head injury last Sunday