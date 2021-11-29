Tunisia: Healthy Ministry Calls for Vigilance After Emergence of New Covid-19 Variant in South Africa

28 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A meeting to assess the pandemic situation in Tunisia was held on Saturday. Participants in the meeting emphasised the need to tigthen border control and urged compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures in public spaces, following the emergence of of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa.

The Health Ministry said in a statement the meeting was attended by Health Minister Ali Mrabet as well as representatives of relevant ministries. More particularly, it focused on material preparations, in terms of resuscitation beds, oxygen quantity as well as the measures to be applied at the land, sea and air borders.

According to the same source, 175 more coronavirus infections were reported as of November 26, with 0 deaths. The total number of infections has risen to 717,163 Since the outbreak of the pandemic,with an estimated number of deaths of 25,363.

140 COVID19 patients are receiving treatment in public and private health facilities, as of November 26, with 41 admitted to ICU and 14 patients put on ventilators.

