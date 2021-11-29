Somalia: Police Officer Accused of Killing 2 Civilians Arrested

28 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A police officer who is accused of killing two football players has finally been arrested after the incident in the Gedo region.

The officer who is yet to be identified opened fire on the players at the entrance of a football stadium in Beled Hawo town and injured two players who later succumbed to wounds sustained from the gunshots.

According to Adan Omar Barqadle, who is a witnesses the officer attacked the players and tried to flee the scene but was arrested.

"It was in the process of getting the boys to the hospital after the incident the officer tried to flee but was arrested.

The two well-known youths were identified as Zakariya Ahmed Garane and Sharmarke Abdul.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X