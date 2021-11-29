Somalia: Police Officer Accused of Killing 2 Civilians Arrested

A police officer who is accused of killing two football players has finally been arrested after the incident in the Gedo region.

The officer who is yet to be identified opened fire on the players at the entrance of a football stadium in Beled Hawo town and injured two players who later succumbed to wounds sustained from the gunshots.

According to Adan Omar Barqadle, who is a witnesses the officer attacked the players and tried to flee the scene but was arrested.

"It was in the process of getting the boys to the hospital after the incident the officer tried to flee but was arrested.

The two well-known youths were identified as Zakariya Ahmed Garane and Sharmarke Abdul.