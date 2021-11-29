Nigeria: Billionaire Kidnapper, Evan's Co-Defendant Chiemeka Arinze, Dies in Custody

29 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Onozure Dania

Lagos — A co-defendant with alleged billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, Chiemeka Arinze, has died in prison custody.

Evans is standing trial alongside, Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong, over the attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

They are facing a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kinda, sale and transfer of firearms.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, Chiemeka Arinze died on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The source said the counsel to the late defendant had filed a bail application before the court last week, over the illness of the defendant.

The source also said that the continuation of trial in the case is coming up today (Monday), and it was slated for the bail application to be heard before they heard of the death of the defendant.

It was gathered that Arinze, who has been sick, was rushed from the prison to a General Hospital on Friday, where he later died.

Details later...

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X