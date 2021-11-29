South Africa: Athol Williams - 'I Will Continue Whistle-Blowing and Making the Corrupt Uncomfortable'

28 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The whistle-blower testified at the State Capture Commission in March about high-level corruption that implicated management consultancy firm Bain & Co in bringing SARS to its knees. A former senior partner at the company, he was vocal about its being held accountable. Now he has been forced to leave SA, fearing for his life.

'I have been crying all day. I am afraid, sad, and confused. Worse, I feel lost and displaced."

These are Athol Williams' words to me over the phone in early November, a few days after fleeing South Africa and being forced into hiding because he fears for his life.

"I have already lost many things; my job and earning potential. Nobody wants to touch me. Now, I have been stripped of my home country."

Williams is a former senior partner at Bain & Company. He left the US-based management consultancy firm in 2019 to blow the whistle about how it ransacked and destroyed the SA Revenue Service (SARS) - under former commissioner Tom Moyane - during the corrosive State Capture years.

In recent months, his voice has grown louder about Bain having to fully come clean about its role in the capture and destruction of SARS....

