Liberia: 72nd Public School's Students Get Back-to-School Donation

Monrovia — Approximately 100 students at the 72nd Public School have benefitted from Leading Youths to Foster Transformation in Africa's (LYFT-Africa) back-to-school donation that it is presently carrying on.

According to LYFT, because the COVID-19, which has severely affected the economies of many developing nations, including Liberia, it is buttressing the Liberian government's efforts to support education.

On Tuesday, November 9, students at the 72nd Public School in Paynesville were seen in a jubilant mood receiving back-to-school donations from LYFT Africa, a youth organization in their community. Volunteers of the organization were warmly welcomed by students, administrators, and teachers. Last October 2021, the external walls of their campus were painted by volunteers of LYFT Africa including J. Prince Zayzay, and Dorcas Somah, and others. Artistic works on the walls are currently ongoing.

The school is the only public school in the 72nd Community and it accommodates hundreds of vulnerable children and youths whose parents can barely afford to facilitate their education at private schools.

Approximately 100 students at the 72nd Public school each received the back-to-school package, which included half-dozen copybooks, four pens, four pencils, two sharpeners and two erasers.

For his part, the principal of the institution, Mr. George B. Walker, cherished LYFT Africa for its donations and added that the donation will alleviate some of the burdens on parents and encourage students to learn. He encouraged the organization to continue their community development interventions.

The back-to-school project was supported by a few volunteers of the organization and community members including Mariam M. Dukuly, Zathy H. Pennue, Linda T. Kai and Evelyn Johnson.

Additionally, a car wash that raise about L$8,000 and US$1, was supported by several volunteers of LYFT Africa including Momodu Gray, Venus W. McGill, Omaru Kanneh Jr, Aaron W. Peters, Neejay N. Lewis, Jerry Forkeyoh, Anita Morlu, and Abraham P. Conneh.

Mr. Sunnie Antonio Marcar Jr, Executive Director of LYFT Africa, informed this newspaper that the organization has been in existence since February 2018 and has made significant impact.

"To date, LYFT Africa has raised a little over US$9,000 through volunteers contributions and grants and has implemented over 16 major programs, imparting approximately 200,000 persons, with evidence of at least three youths from its mentorship program being selected to participate in foreign-sponsored training such as the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Regional Leaders Center (RLC) training in Nigeria, the Mandala Washington Fellowship Program in the United States of America and the Swedish Institute Scholarship in Sweden.

Mr. Marcar Jr further elaborated that approximately 450 secondary students have benefited from his organization's Career Development Programs (CDPs) and 27 from national youth symposiums.

Between August - December 2020, LYFT Africa and two organizations -- Lend a Helping Hand Initiative and Initiative for Youth and Children Advancement-iYOCA -- successfully implemented a US$7,783 '2020 Alumni Rapid Response Fund' awarded by the US Embassy in Monrovia. The organizations conducted Survivors' Spotlight - a live radio and online interview with COVID-19 survivals in Liberia which benefited 30 COVID-19 survivors from Liberia, approximately 125 callers, and imparted over 170,000 radio and online viewers.

Meanwhile, as LYFT seeks to make additional interventions, it is still accepting donations and volunteers. Individuals wanting to make donations and volunteer can contact the organization through +231 777 867 648 and +231 886 475 689.