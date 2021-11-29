Liberia to Rise and Shine At Dubai Expo

Dubai, November 28, 2021: Liberia is set to "rise and shine" at the Dubai expo 2020, says Ambassador Julie Endee, who heads the country's team of cultural and musical artists attending the world event. Endee says Liberia's participation is "not about dancing and music" alone. Instead, it will be "making a statement about who we are as a people and what we bring to the table".

The periodic world fair, taking place this year in Dubai, the UAE, runs from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. It provides an opportunity for countries to showcase their unique potential through displays of their cultural heritage, innovation, business opportunities and general way of life. It's being held under the theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

Organizers say bringing the world together can serve as a catalyst for the "exchange of new perspectives and inspire action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges".

This year, 192 "pavilions" representing the total number of countries have been set up to feature each country's story. In addition to featuring Liberia's arts and craft, the country will also be exhibiting its potential in ecotourism, infrastructure, mining, Agriculture, etc.

Artifacts of more than a hundred years, which convey the story of the Liberia's forefathers, will be on display, as will the account of President George M. Weah's humble beginning.

The official Liberian delegation, headed by the Minister of State Without Portfolio, Trokon Kpui, will hold a major investment forum on the sidelines of the event with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce . About 60 investors from the UAE will meet with officials of the Liberian government and private business people from various sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both sides are expected to explore opportunities in Agriculture, Tourism, commerce and industries, waste management, maritime, etc.

Tuesday, November 30, has been set aside as "Liberia Day" at the Expo.

"We will showcase Freedom, and our Cultural Heritage', Ambassador Endee told journalists at a MICAT briefing.

She thanked President Weah, who she announced will not be in Dubai in person, but has nonetheless provided enormous support to ensure Liberia's participation is a resounding success.

The Liberian government delegation will include Information Minister Ledgerhood Rennie, Acting Public Works Minister, Ruth C. Collins and Gender Minister Williametta Saydee Tarr, who is expected to speak on the role women have played in the Liberia society.