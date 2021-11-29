South Africa: Blitzboks Win in Dubai While Omicron Uncertainty Shakes World Sport

analysis

The Blitzboks captured the Dubai sevens title in emphatic fashion, but there is doubt over the immediate future of the World Series due to the new Covid variant.

The South African sevens team has seldom dominated an event as emphatically as it did in Dubai over the past weekend, but their great form might be in vain as organisers consider the future of the series.

The emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus variant, B.1.1.529, or Omicron, is threatening not only the World Series' future, but many other sports events' continuation in the coming weeks and months.

A World Rugby spokesperson confirmed to Daily Maverick that at this stage next week's second round, staged in Dubai, is set to go ahead.

"We are in regular contact with the relevant authorities and monitoring the situation. The event is continuing as planned," the spokesperson said.

For the record, the Blitzboks won the Dubai title with a 42-7 victory over the USA in the final. That followed a comfortable 17-7 win over Argentina in the semi-finals and a one-sided 29-5 victory over Australia in the quarters. The Blitzboks also topped their pool with three emphatic victories on their way to an eighth Dubai crown.

Ronald...