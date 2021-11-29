South Africa: Efforts to Get the Clanwilliam Dam Project Back On Track

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, has assured stakeholders of government's commitment to resolve challenges related to the Clanwilliam Dam project.

During the stakeholders' engagement on Sunday with local business leaders, Water and Sanitation Forums as well as the farmers of West Coast, an impassioned plea to the Minister to unblock challenges relating to the raising of the dam wall was raised.

"The raising of the Clanwilliam Dam wall is the second biggest infrastructure project being undertaken in the Western Cape and is part of the Olifants River Water Resources Project, valued at about R4-billion," the Department of Water and Sanitation said.

The project entails raising the dam wall by 13 metres. The accrued benefits of the project include:

Creation of much-needed jobs for residents, especially during the construction phase.

Increased water yields for West Coast resource-poor farmers.

Developing skills that will enhance the abilities of locals beyond the project.

The Minister said the project team will also look for ways to reduce project time without compromising project integrity.

"The department is acutely aware of the inconvenience caused by delays in this project and will work hard to speed up construction."

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Dikeledi Magadzi, engaged the traditional chiefs and the communities at the two villages of Maswanganyi and Homu, in Giyani Limpopo.

She led a series of community engagements as part of government's continued effort in mobilizing community involvement and support in the implementation of the Giyani Bulk Water Supply Project.

The water pipe projects will bring bulk water to the Mopani District Municipality and Greater Giyani Local Municipality.

Water will be sourced from Nandoni Water Treatment Works to Nsami. The R971 million project is expected to be finished by end of June 2022.

The Deputy Minister called on Lepelle Northern Water and the department's Construction North unit, as the implementing agents who will be responsible for the construction of the pipeline to engage with the community continually and update them of the progress of the projects.

"It is our responsibility as the Department of Water and Sanitation to ensure that bulk water supply is provided to Municipalities who will in turn ensure that there is reticulation of water to the communities they serve. Let us all work together as three spheres of government to ensure that there is water to our communities of Giyani. The Giyani Bulk Water Supply Project is now in full swing and will ensure that there is water in the area," Magadzi said.

Hosi Khayizeni Maswanganyi of Maswanganyi Villages acknowledged the Deputy Minister's swift handling of water challenges in their area.

"Deputy Minister Magadzi has promised to come back to us and she is here. This shows her Ministry's commitment to resolve water challenges that have been going on in Giyani for a very long time. We really would like to thank Deputy Minister Magadzi, both local and district municipalities, including all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the Giyani Bulk Water Supply Project is completed to address our water problems," Hosi Maswanganyi said.