Nigeria: Confederation Cup Rivers Utd Secure Slim Win Against Al Masry

One of Nigeria's representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United, secured a narrow 2-1 victory against Egytian club Al Masry in the first leg of their playoff round tie at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba yesterday.

Uche Onwuansanya gave Rivers United the advantage in the 25th minute after he was set up by Malachi Ohawume.

Al Masry however fought back gallantly to even scores two minutes later.

Ishaq Kayode restored the lead for the Nigerian representatives 10 minutes before the break. The hosts fought hard to increase their lead but Al Masry stood firm.

The second leg will take place next Sunday at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Cairo.