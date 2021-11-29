Malawi Doing Well in Fight Against TB

The National TB Control Programme has disclosed that Malawi as a nation is doing very well in the fight against Tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis has been a deadly contagious disease for the past 200 hundred years until 2019 when Coronavirus disease was discovered in Wuhan, China.

Director of National TB Control Programme, Dr James Mpunga, said the country is reaching treatment success percentage targets set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Mpunga was speaking at a two-day symposium taking place in Blantyre. The symposium is reviewing the role of research in the fight against Tuberculosis.

"Malawi is doing very well in the fight against TB. The World Health Organization (WHO) set treatment success percentage of 85 and we were able to reach it. Then the percentage was raised to 90% and we have also managed to reach that percentage. As you can see, the fight against TB is going on very well," explained Dr Mpunga.

An official from Kamuzu University of Health Sciences said research was vital in the fight against TB.

"Those of us in the universities have the capacity to research more on methods that can help in this fight," he said.

The symposium has been organised by the National TB Control Programme in conjunction with a research group from Kamuzu University of Health Sciences.

It has been discovered that Covid-19 has also been a problem in the fight against Tuberculosis.