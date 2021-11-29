Malawi: Giz Installs €42m Solar Rooftop

The German Ambassador to Malawi, Andreas Trimmermann, said the installation of a €45 million solar rooftop system demonstrates how government, international organizations and the private sector can jointly solve energy related challenges.

Speaking during the inauguration of the system installed at GIZ offices in Lilongwe on Thursday, he said, his government is committed to environmentally friendly solutions in partner countries like Malawi.

"We believe Malawi will benefit more from these clean energy systems which are clean, friendly and cost effective" he said.

He said the system improves delivery of services, reduce reliance on fuel generated power like use of generators among others.

The same has been installed at Dedza District Council as well as Magomero College in Chiradzulu.

He added that the technology creates several thousands of jobs that remain in the project development, installation, maintenance and production of solar cells and modules.

He said Germany has been among the world's top photovoltaic installer for several years.

According to him, as of 2021, two million solar systems supply around 10.5 per cent electricity produced in Germany and the share of photovoltaic in electricity generation continue to rise.

However, the solar system is expected to produce about 94.608 KW of electricity per year for the next 20 years.

It will avoid carbon emissions of approximately 40 tonnes per annum

In his remarks, Director of Energy, Cassius Chiwambo said the country is serious to improve the sources of power like solar and hydro energy.

In regards to solar, he said, it is clean, cheap and environmental friendly and needs to be highly embraced by everyone.

"The coming in of such projects shows that government is taking the right direction to have clean energy in the country," he said.

Government fully supports the project that will see more people using solar as their source of energy, he said.