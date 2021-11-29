Tanzania: Museveni to Visit Tanzania Today

27 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

UGANDA'S President, Yoweri Museveni is expected to arrive in the country today for a three-day state visit.

A statement availed to the media yesterday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation's Director for Communication Unit, Emmanuel Buhohela said that President Museveni will be received by his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The statement said that the Ugandan President will inspect a special guard of honour and be accorded 21 - gun salutes.

It said the two heads of state will later hold a tête-à-tête which will be followed by official talks.

According to the schedule, Presidents Samia and Museveni are expected to participate in a business forum between Tanzania and Uganda, of which among other things will focus on oil and gas sector.

President Museveni is also scheduled to visit Dar es Salaam Port and inspect the ongoing construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) at the main station.

The Ugandan leader will also visit Chato District in Geita Region and hand over a primary school constructed through his sponsorship to the government and visit the family of the late fifth phase president John Magufuli.

Thereafter, President Museveni will conclude his visit and bid farewell to his host, President Samia and return to his country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X