Tanzania: Museveni to Visit Tanzania Today

UGANDA'S President, Yoweri Museveni is expected to arrive in the country today for a three-day state visit.

A statement availed to the media yesterday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation's Director for Communication Unit, Emmanuel Buhohela said that President Museveni will be received by his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The statement said that the Ugandan President will inspect a special guard of honour and be accorded 21 - gun salutes.

It said the two heads of state will later hold a tête-à-tête which will be followed by official talks.

According to the schedule, Presidents Samia and Museveni are expected to participate in a business forum between Tanzania and Uganda, of which among other things will focus on oil and gas sector.

President Museveni is also scheduled to visit Dar es Salaam Port and inspect the ongoing construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) at the main station.

The Ugandan leader will also visit Chato District in Geita Region and hand over a primary school constructed through his sponsorship to the government and visit the family of the late fifth phase president John Magufuli.

Thereafter, President Museveni will conclude his visit and bid farewell to his host, President Samia and return to his country.