Tanzania: President Samia Praised On Teen Mothers

DEVELOPMENT partners have hailed President Samia Suluhu Hassan's outstanding leadership she has displayed in a short period of time, including allowing victims of teenage pregnancy to return to school.

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the World Bank showered the praise on President Samia following the government announcement this week that it will allow adolescent mothers to continue with their studies after giving birth.

Director General of the SDC Patricia Danzi made the remarks during a meeting with President Samia at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma yesterday.

She said Tanzania has made great strides within a short period since President Samia assumed power in March this year.

Ms Danzi stated that the Swiss government had development cooperation with the Tanzanian government for more than 40 years in the areas of health, education in research, and youth empowerment through various development projects.

President Samia, on the other hand, commended the Swiss government for its cooperation and long-term partnership in a wide range of development areas.

Ms Samia also informed her guests of the government of Tanzania's efforts to improve social services for citizens, such as education, water, and health.

Regarding Covid-19, she told Ms Danzi that the disease has been combated by a variety of means, including immunisation and education to Tanzanians at all levels.

Switzerland and Tanzania have signed a series of treaties to bolster bilateral relations, notably on technical and scientific cooperation (1966), civil aviation (2004), and mutual investment protection (2004) and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters (2016).

President Samia arrived in Dar es Salaam from Dodoma yesterday.

Meanwhile, the World Bank yesterday commended Tanzania's government for announcing plans to remove barriers to education, especially those that have stopped pregnant girls and young mothers from attending formal school.

In part, the statement says, "This crucial decision demonstrates the country's commitment to support girls and young women and improve their prospects of acquiring a higher education."

More than 120,000 Tanzanian girls drop out of school each year, according to the World Bank, with 6,500 of them becoming pregnant or having children. The Bank is a strong supporter of programmes that encourage girls to go to school and help all students finish their education.

"Through our involvement with Tanzania's government in the education sector, the Bank looks forward to the issuance of guidelines that will enable pregnant girls and young mothers to continue their studies," says part of the statement.

During a press conference on the sector's achievements over the last 60 years on November 25, this year, the Minister for Education, Prof Joyce Ndalichako announced that the government will allow adolescent mothers to continue their studies after giving birth.

"The government has decided that all students who drop out of school for various reasons will be given an opportunity to return to school," she said.

The minister has already published a circular on the re-enrolment of students who have dropped out of primary and secondary school due to a variety of reasons.

Students who have dropped out of school owing to pregnancy or truancy will be able to re-join within two years of dropping out, according to the document.

The document, which took effect on November 24 this year, also instructs schools and school administrators to ensure that students receive counselling in order to help them develop psychologically and socially with their peers.