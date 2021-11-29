Tanzania: Chama Heralds Simba's January Transfer

THE Chairman of Simba's Registration Committee, Kassim Dewji said the committee will soon meet with the Head Coach, Pablo Franco to see who deserves to be recruited in the January transfer window.

Finding quality players of Clatous Chama qualities, will be the main operation in the mini-transfer window, according to various sources within the club.

Dewji, said recently in Dar es Salaam when he revealed what his committee intends to do in order to continue the club's legacy of signing competent players and officials to work there.

"As you know, the coach has just arrived and doesn't have enough time to assess the whole team, but we are going to sit down with him to hear as to whether he will need new blood in the team during the upcoming transfer window or not.

"If he will have the need to add some new players in his squad, it will be our responsibility to venture on the market to search for the qualities he desire and if he says he is content with what he has, we will respect his decision," he said.

Dewji said he would have loved to let known the signing fee of players saying that will enable the concerned player to be responsible in case he performs below par.

"I think it is better to announce the signing fee and not salary because the latter is confidential between the employee and his employer as such, one of them might decide not to declare it publicly," he said.

Commenting on speculations that their former midfield maestro Clatous Chama is willing to return back at the club, he replied that for now, Chama is still a legal RS Berkane player.

"It is possible that perhaps there are things in his contract which are not being met by his current club and in such scenario, he can follow certain procedures to break the contract.

"If that happens, then Simba will be his first option according to the requirements of the signed contract. It is true that Chama is a good player who is loved by many Simba fans but it should be known that there are many other good players out there who can sacrifice for the club," said him.

Simba are already on the battlefield readying for their essential CAF Confederation Cup against Red Arrows of Zambia at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city tomorrow.

The second leg is pegged on December 5th in Zambia where the best winner in two legs will proceed into the group stage of the competition hence the country's envoys have a tough crossword puzzle to solve.

Recently, the club's Acting Information Officer Ally Shatry narrated that players have woken up from the sleep and are working hard to produce a big win on the day (tomorrow).

He added that the arrival of Spanish trainer Franco has to the high extent fuelled to enable the team put on winning face in order to do well in the confederation cup.