Southern Africa: The SADC SRHR 2021 Milestone Scorecard Launched

press release

The inception of the SADC SRHR scorecard was spearheaded by Member States: South Africa, Namibia Eswatini, Botswana and Malawi.

By 2018, they had galvanised enough support and the SADC Ministers of Health collectively agreed to the development of the SADC SRHR Scorecard. The scorecard is a high-level peer accountability tool that countries report on every two years to track progress towards achieving the sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) strategy of SADC and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The baseline scorecard was developed in 2019. The milestone scorecard measures progress by countries against the baseline data and shows whether the SADC region and Member States are on track to meet the SADC SRHR Strategy and SRHR SDG targets by 2030. The biannual process has been supported by the 2gether 4 SRHR programme since inception.

Through the programme the UN has supported the progression of the scorecard by assisting to set up technical working groups in Member States, ensuring the participation of Civil Society and providing funding for the development of the online platform that hosts the scorecard today.

Over the years the technical working groups have constituted UN agencies, Civil Society Organisations and Member States health ministry representatives with a strong focus on data collection, monitoring and evaluation.

UNFPA ensured the participation of CSOs and in total 24 organisations took part in the design of the scorecard as part of technical working groups. Their major contribution was strengthening the gender,youth and comprehensive abortion and care data collection focus. The CSOs also ensured youth participation to review the age of consent to access contraception as well as increasing the age of marriage in order to reduce early marriage for adolescent girls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following the successful design and launch of the 2021 scorecard, CSOs have remained a critical partner and have co-hosted and co-resourced SADC SRHR managers meetings and the SADC Health Ministers meetings.

Speaking at the launch of the Scorecard in Lilongwe Malawi, CSO rep Jonathan Gunthorp of SRHR Africa Trust reflected " It's definitely a milestone that we've got this far but now we need wide-spread awareness raising and for people to drive the recommendations at a domestic level in each country"

2gether 4 SRHR Programme Lead Richard Delate of UNFPA reiterated the UN commitment to the scorecard " The UN remains a resource to the SADC Secretariat. We will be providing training on the dashboard maintenance so that Member States are capacitated to analyse data and update the scorecard themselves by the 2023 scorecard is ready"