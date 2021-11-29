South Africa: SA Records 2 858 New Covid-19 Cases, Over 80 Percent Detected in Gauteng

South Africa has reported 2 858 new COVID-19 cases, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) figures.

This was 362 fewer infections logged than the previous day.

According to the data, this takes the total number of registered cases involving COVID-19 to 2 961 406 since the outbreak.

Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province after 2 308 were confirmed to have contracted the virus, followed by 148 cases in the Western Cape, 102 in KwaZulu-Natal, 91 in the North West, 89 in Mpumalanga, 51 in Limpopo, 25 in Free State, 23 in the Northern Cape and 21 in the Eastern Cape.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said identification of Omicron, which is also known as B.1.1.529, a "Variant of Concern" coincides with a sudden rise in COVID-19.

"This increase has been centred in Gauteng, although cases are also rising in other provinces."

Citing the recent statistics, the President said the country recorded an average of 1 600 new cases in the last seven days, compared to just 500 new daily infections in the previous week.

"The proportion of COVID-19 tests that are positive has risen from around 2% to 9% in less than a week. This is an extremely sharp rise in infections in a short space of time," he added.

He announced South Africa is expected to experience the fourth wave early in December.

Meanwhile, the number of patients who are receiving hospital treatment has risen to 2 232, of which 18 were admitted in the past 24 hours.

In addition, the death toll is now sitting at 89 797 after six people succumbed to the disease, while the country has a recovery rate of 96.2%.

According to the Department of Health, South Africa administered 11 898 COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, of which 2 546 were given to children.

This means the country has now distributed 25 288 417 doses to date.

Meanwhile, South Africa is now home to 14 296 371 fully vaccinated adults, while 417 854 adolescents have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Globally, as of 26 November 2021, there have been 259 502 031 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5 183 003 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.