Kenya: Ban Politicians From Using School Buses to Ferry Supporters - Mudavadi

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has raised concern over the use of school buses by politicians to ferry supporters to their events.

Mr Mudavadi said the move is against the directive by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha that requires the buses to be only used by students for school activities.

Speaking on Sunday at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church Huruma, Uasin Gishu County, the ANC leader wondered what would happen should those buses be involved in accidents while ferrying people other than students.

"Should the buses be involved in accidents, and we pray it doesn't happen, will the schools call upon the parents to raise money in buying the same again?" he posed.

The 2022 presidential hopeful has now called on teachers to desist from hiring out the buses for political events and any other non-school-related activities.

In political events held by both the Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, school buses have been spotted at the venues, ostensibly having ferried supporters.

On Friday during Mr Odinga's tour of the Central Kenya region, buses from the Nyanza region were spotted at the venues of the events where the former Prime Minister was having events.

"Another thing schools should take note of before hiring out buses to politicians is the issue of insurance. In case of injuries, will the insurance companies cover the cost to the victims who are not students or authorized to board them?" Mr Mudavadi said.

Mr Mudavadi called on the CS to pick up the matter with schools to help bring issue to an end before adding that his priority, should he be given the mantle to lead the country, will be to fight corruption and rebuild the economy.

The ANC boss said the country's economy is bleeding not because Kenyans are lazy but because those mandated to watch over it have looted it dry.

"Let us have no illusion that persons who have plundered the economy can rebuild it while in power. Voters must reject such leaders. If they have not helped the economy while in power, what new will they do and yet they are the same people who have messed it?" he posed.

He also called on the Church to lead its faithful in choosing the right people who have the interest of the country at heart.

"The Church should lead its congregation in choosing the right people. Leadership is God-given and you are the voice of God. As such, you should speak to the people and together, we have right leaders for our country," said Mr Mudavadi

He noted that the country cannot thrive on Oliver-twist style politics where half of the budget is used to pay debts, and borrowing of billions of shillings has become the order of the day.

"Charity and hand-outs are not a solution to Kenya's social, political and economic challenges. Strong, focused and people-centered policies are what will help us. I present myself to bring about those policies that will see our country get back to economic growth," he said.