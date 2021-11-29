Rwanda: Basketball - Ferwaba to Start Second Division League Next Season

26 November 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) will hold a general assembly on Saturday, November 27, where among other things, they will announce the start of the second division basketball league in the country.

For years, the game of basketball in Rwanda has been having only one league - the top division, but from next season, there will be a lower division.

Landry Jabo, the Executive Director at Ferwaba said the general assembly will also discuss issues related to next season's national calendar - especially the dates on which the league will commence.

"As a federation we cannot just announce the dates for the commencement of the league, since the decision is supposed to be agreed upon by all members during the assembly," he said.

The assembly will also deal with matters related to accepting new members into Ferwaba.

It will take place at the Onomo hotel in Kigali.

Last season, REG won the league title both in the men and women's category.

