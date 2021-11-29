Rwanda Imposes 24-Hour Quarantine for Travellers After New Covid Variant

As countries race to limit the spread of a new variant of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has announced that effective Sunday November 28, all travellers arriving in Rwanda will be required to quarantine in designated hotels for one day.

In a statement released on Friday, November 26, the ministry called on all people, including those who are vaccinated, to take pre-caution such as wearing facemasks, ventilation of indoor places, hand hygiene, avoiding crowded places and unnecessary social gatherings.

"These measures are being taken to limit the spread of the new variant and protect the gains Rwanda has made so far in managing the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement read in part.

"Additional measures will be announced in the coming days."

The development comes as the new variant has been confirmed in multiple countries including South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium.

In mid-October, Rwanda lifted quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers.

What to know about the new variant "Omicron"

The new variant of the coronavirus, identified as B.1.1.529, was first reported in South Africa on November 25.

On Friday, the World Health Organisation (WHO), convened an experts' meeting to assess the new variant and to name it.

After designating it as a variant of concern, the WHO has named the new variant "Omicron."

In recent weeks, South African health authorities witnessed a rise in infections, which coincided with the detection of the new variant.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Preliminary data suggest the Omicron variant may be more infectious than the Delta, which caused new waves of Covid-19 cases around the world between June and August this year.

Omicron is also said to have multiple mutations.

Countries impose restrictions

Following the announcement of the new variant, countries rushed to impose restrictive measures on travellers from the Southern African region.

The United Kingdom has halted flights from at least six countries in Southern African region, including Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Nations in the European Union have agreed to impose a travel ban on countries in the Southern Africa region.

Japan announced that starting on Saturday, travellers will have to quarantine for 10 days.

However, the WHO cautioned countries against imposing travel restrictions, saying they should adopt a "risk-based and scientific approach."