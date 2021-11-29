Nigeria Records One Death, 110 New Covid-19 Infections Sunday

29 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladayo Jonathan

Nigeria recorded an additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, with 110 fresh cases reported across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in an update shared on its Facebook page Monday morning, said the country's fatality toll from the disease now stands at 2,976.

The disease centre added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 214,092, while the active COVID-19 cases now stand at 3,862 as of Monday.

The NCDC also noted that Kaduna State reported a backlog of three discharged cases for November 27, 2021, while the total discharged cases now stand at 207, 254.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data reveals that Imo State ranked first on the log with 27 cases, closely followed by a backlog of 23 cases reported in Katsina for November 27, 2021.

Rivers State in the South-south recorded 20 cases; Ondo State in the South-west, 11, while Kaduna State in the North-west reported a backlog of nine cases for November 27, 2021.

While the FCT and Oyo State in the South-west reported six cases each, Plateau State in the North-central recorded three cases.

Also, Osun State in the South-west reported two cases, while the trio of Ekiti, Gombe and Zamfara State recorded one case each.

The NCDC also noted that Bauchi State reported no cases Sunday.

