Nigeria: Govt Can't Declare #EndSARS Panels Illegal 'Cos of Unfavourable Reports - Adegboruwa, SAN

A member of the Lagos #EndSARS panel, Mr.Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, has berated the Federal Government for saying that the panels set up across the states to address issues of police brutality and Lekki tollgate killings in Lagos, raised by the #EndSARS protesters in 2020, were illegal, apparently because the outcome of the Lagos panel did not favour it.

Recall that Minister of State for Labour, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, had while appearing on a private television station on Sunday, said the #EndSARS panels were illegal.

Adegboruwa, while reacting to Keyamo's assertion, in a statement on Monday, said: "The Federal Government has recently muted the idea that all the Judicial Panels of Inquiry set up by the various States across the Federation, especially that of Lagos State, are illegal.

"It has never been part of our legal system in Nigeria, for a plaintiff who approached the court in the first instance, to turn around to challenge the legality or jurisdiction of the court.

"The #EndSARS Panels were set up at the behest of the Federal Government, through the National Economic Council. In the case of the Lagos Panel, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Army, voluntarily submitted itself to the jurisdiction of the Panel, the Federal Government called witnesses, it tendered documents and it made very lengthy presentations.

"A party cannot approbate and reprobate at the same time. Thus, a party who initiated a process and willingly and actively participated in that process, cannot turn around, after judgment, to plead illegality or absence of jurisdiction, simply because the outcome is unfavorable. We must strengthen our institutions to make them work.

"While we all await the White Paper from the Lagos State Government, it is important for government to build trust in the people in all its dealings and utterances," he added.