Tunisia: Coronavirus - Zero Deaths and 95 New Infections Recorded On November 27

Tunis/Tunisia — No deaths from coronavirus were recorded in Tunisia on Saturday, November 27, according to an update released by the Ministry of Health Sunday.

Thus, COVID-19-related deaths have totalled 25,363, since the spread of the pandemic.

On the other hand, 95 new infection cases were detected, after the results of 2,535 tests were released, with a test positivity rate of 3.75%, announced the Ministry of Health.

According to the same source, 84 patients have recovered, as of November 27, which brings overall recoveries from the virus to 690,791.

In addition, the number of COVID patients currently admitted to hospitals (public and private) amounted to 153 people, including 12 newly admitted ones, while 46 patients are in intensive care and 14 others put on ventillators.