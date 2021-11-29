Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 5 Million People Fully Vaccinated So for

Tunis/Tunisia — 30,544 COVID jabs were administered on November 28, the Health Ministry said.

5,105,502 people are fully vaccinated so far, including 3,958,653 who got two doses and 1,146,849 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or they had previously contracted the virus.

10,447,598 vaccine doses have been given until this date, the ministry added.

The overall number of people who have so far registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 6,994,088.