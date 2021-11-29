Ghana: Isaac Kofi Egyir Elevated Director General of Gps

An induction ceremony to elevate the Deputy Director General of Operations of the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS), Isaac Kofi Egyir, to the position of the Director General of the Service was on Friday held in Accra.

Mr Egyir, who has 26 years experience in the Service, was appointed as the acting Director General by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo on August 1, this year, to succeed Mr Patrick Darko Mensah, who was proceeding on terminal leave.

Mr Egyir was enlisted into the GPS on December, 5, 1995, as an officer cadet, after a successful completion of the cadet course.

He afterwards, served in various capacities, and as well held a number of command positions in the Service.

Speaking after the induction ceremony which was performed yesterday in Accra, Mr Egyir expressed his profound gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo ,for the distinct honor bestowed on him.

He said he had assumed office with the zeal to transform the GPS to improve upon its operations to achieve the required international standards.

"Unlike the past where punitive regime was prominent, modern corrections management place more emphasis on reformation and rehabilitation of offenders.

To this end, my administration will focus on inmates' welfare and trade training to help them acquire technical and vocational skills for their effective reintegration and thereby, contributing to the public safety and security," he said.

The Director General noted that his administration was poised to review and improve on its agricultural operations to enable the Service become self-sufficient in food production and generate more income to support the government.

"There is no denying fact that the Ghana Prison Service is confronted with some challenges, including availability of funds which are negatively affecting the operations of the service.

It is difficult for the government to rescue the Service fully. In this regard, I want to assure you that the current administration will initiate the necessary steps to expand the income generation ventures of the Service to bridge the funding gap," Mr Egyir.