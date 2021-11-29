Nigeria: Stop Calling Out People On Social Media - Basketmouth

Nigerian Comedian and Actor, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has said it is very disrespectful to call people out on social media.

The comedian said this in an Instagram post on Monday.

He condemned people that call out others on social media, especially if they have access to their contact number.

He said, "there are two ways to call people. A phone call. Social media call out.

"The latter is lane and disrespectful. Especially when you have their number. Just saying."

The comment comes after singer, Rema, called out DJ Neptune for allegedly releasing his record without his consent.

DJ Neptune has denied the allegation. It is unclear if Basketmouth was referring to them.