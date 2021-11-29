Rwanda: Cycling - Ingabire, Manizabayo Dominate Kigali-Gicumbi Race

In a cycling race held on Saturday, Diane Ingabire and Eric Manizabayo who ride for Benediction Ignite cycling club won the Kigali-Gicumbi race.

Manizabayo finished the race after using two hours, 18 minutes and 32 seconds.

Moise Mugisha came in second place after clocking two hours and 20 minutes, while Eric Muhoza of Les Amis Sportifs finished in third place.

Winners

Juniors

1. Rachid Niringiyimana

2. Valens Iradukunda

3. Emnanuel Uwimana

Women

1. Diane Ingabire

2. Jacqueline Tuyishime

3. Josiane Mukeshimana

Seniors

1. Eric Manizabayo

2. Moise Mugisha

3. Eric Muhoza