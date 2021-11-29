Rwanda: Kagame to Address Newly Elected Leaders

President Paul Kagame will on Monday, November 29 address the newly elected leaders, concluding a one-week leadership retreat at Gishari Police Training School in Rwamagana district.

During this induction programme, advisory councillors of the City of Kigali and those recently elected in 27 districts were briefed on a range of topics notably their roles and responsibilities, the decentralization policy, foundations of governance and consolidation of national unity.

Also covered were various issues affecting the community including human security, Covid-19 management, international security, human capital development and the continued liberation battle among others.

Different dignitaries from the government ministries and affiliated agencies have been to Gishali to make presentations on their respective dockets.

The leadership retreat had brought together advisory councillors of each district and the city of Kigali as well as the districts' Executive Committees.

After the closure of this induction program, the new leaders are set to kick-start their 5-years term that can only be renewed once, according to the law.