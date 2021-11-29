Rwanda: In Form Meddie Kagere Strikes Again for Simba SC

Experienced Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere continued his impressive form for Tanzanian giants Simba SC as he scored in their 3-0 CAF Confederations Cup win over Zambian outfit Red Arrows.

Kagere netted the second goal for his side at the Benjamin Mkapa national stadium with a simple touch after his striker partner Bernard Morrison had weaved through the opponent defenders and laid a pass for him in the 20th minute.

The Rwandan forward had a fantastic game as his combination with Ghana's Bernard Morrison in the Simba attack caused problems for the Red Arrows defence in the 80 minutes he featured.

Kagere has been in outstanding form since last month and has now netted three goals in his last four games for Simba SC.

Times Sport understands that the 35-year-old attacker will be rewarded with a fresh contract soon.