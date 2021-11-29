Rwanda/Morocco: APR Held By Moroccan Side RS Berkane

APR FC were left frustrated after being held to a scoreless draw by Renaissance Sportive de Berkane of Morocco in the third round of this year's CAF Confederation Cup first leg match at the Kigali Stadium on Sunday.

In a game in which APR created so many chances, the military side could live to regret the missed goal scoring opportunities if they fail to go past the Moroccan team in the return leg.

APR FC had a chance to score in the 41st minute, when Yannick Bizimana found himself alone in front of Berkane's goalkeeper Amine El Ouaad but failed to score.

In the first half, RS Berkane got the most chances but their players including Kisinda Tuisila were not able to utilize them.

In the second half, APR FC tried to score goals but Lague Byiringiro and Bosco Ruboneka failed to hit the target.

In the 82nd minute, Hamza Regragui was shown a red card after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Yves Mugunga.

In the second half, the Moroccans, who seemed only content with not conceding than going for an away goal had a few scoring opportunities from counter attacks but failed to use them.

The result leaves the tie finely balanced heading into the return leg in Morocco on December 5. The military side will need a scoring draw to progress to the second round.

However, APR has a poor record against North African teams.

Sunday APR 0-0 RS Berkane