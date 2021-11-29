South Africa: The Dark World of Selling Funeral Policies in South Africa

28 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

A dispute between Multisure, a financial services company, and the insurance underwriter KGA Life has lifted a corner of the dark world of selling funeral insurance policies in South Africa.

Multisure, a financial services provider offering funeral insurance cover and legal assistance to low-income earners, has accused its underwriter, KGA Life, of bribery, delaying payments to claimants and of flouting the Financial Sector Conduct Authority's (FSCA's) treating customers fairly (TCF) principles and Policyholder Protection Rules of the Long-Term Insurance Act.

Multisure says KGA has tried to block it from switching underwriters by withholding its Sassa client book from its new insurer, African Unity Life (AUL), not paying over commissions, and gross negligence for failing to inform it for three years about regulatory changes to group schemes - despite signing thousands of new policies under the old regime and accepting millions of rands in premiums.

It has also accused KGA of attempted bribery, saying it had tried to pay a R260,000 "sweetener" to keep Multisure on as a client, which is expressly forbidden by the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, the Competition Act and Section 45 of the Long-Term Insurance Act, 1998, which deems "inducements" as attempted bribes.

TCF...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

