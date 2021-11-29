South Africa: What We Say in a Pandemic Is of Critical Importance, but How We Say It Is Even More Important

analysis

We have world-leading scientists and communicators, our social listening group is a world leader in this field, but we conflate the two. Being a world leader in virology does not mean that you understand social and behaviour-change communication.

This Covid-19 pandemic has not only created a massive body of research (more than 100,000 scientific articles in 2020), but has awakened the world to the importance of prevention and non-pharmaceutical interventions to halt or slow the spread of disease. Globally it has been known that providing clean water will prevent the spread of diarrhoea and other infectious diseases, we have known that vaccination has prevented more than 37 million deaths in the past 20 years in low- and middle-income countries alone.

What the Covid-19 pandemic has also created is a massive drive to improve communication globally about health issues; suddenly everyone knows about "vaccine hesitancy" and people talk about doubling times and variants of viruses in everyday conversations. There have been numerous webinars and discussions about how best to deal with the "infodemic". The huge amount of information available to ordinary people (many who do not know how their bodies work and, like me, have only the vaguest idea about how...