South Africa: The Economics of the 2021 Elections - When Your Enemy's Enemy Becomes Your Own Enmity

analysis

Tim Cohen is editor of Business Maverick. He is a business and political journalist and commentator of more years than he likes to admit. His freelance work has included contributions to the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times, but he spent most of his life working for Business Day. After a mid-life crisis that didn't include the traditional fast car, Cohen now lives in the middle of nowhere in the Karoo.

If you are even vaguely interested in economics as a theoretical exercise, you will know that outside of statistical models, there are three concepts that reverberate: opportunity cost, unintended consequences and complexity. Just for fun, how would these concepts apply to the recent local government elections?

Take unintended consequences. I spent two years of my life reporting on what was first called the Codesa Convention for a Democratic South Africa, then Codesa, and eventually just "the multiparty negotiations".

The discussions took place outside Johannesburg's airport in a disused convention centre called the World Trade Centre, which had the advantage of having lots of rooms where the horse trading actually took place.

I still think what came out of those negotiations is one of the most remarkable achievements in...