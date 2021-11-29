South Africa: Legislators Want Tougher Measures and Inspections for Chemical Storage Areas to Avoid Another UPL Disaster

analysis

Most KwaZulu-Natal legislators seem united about holding UPL to account for the Cornubia chemical inferno and the resulting pollution of the human and natural environment -- except for a minority party that took the startling view that the Indian-owned farm poisons giant should not be punished for being in the 'wrong place' at the wrong time.

Months after large volumes of pesticides and other chemicals poisoned the air, sea, rivers and soils around Durban, legislators want tougher regulation of hazardous chemical facilities -- including an immediate audit of all companies that store or handle toxic or dangerous substances.

The calls were made by members of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Friday during a debate on the aftermath of the 12 July Cornubia UPL chemical inferno.

Delivering an executive statement to the legislature, Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Ravi Pillay revealed that government officials recently served a tougher enforcement directive on UPL. However, lawyers acting for UPL had swiftly lodged an internal appeal objecting to the more stringent requirements to monitor and assess the impacts on human health and the environment.

Commenting on what he termed the "trail of toxic devastation for humans and nature in the north of Durban",...