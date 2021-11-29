South Africa: Springboks - Tests Highlight Challenges for Defending World Champs in 2023

29 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jon Cardinelli

If November's Tests are anything to go by, the Boks face a tough Rugby World Cup 2023 journey.

The Springboks finished the 2021 season as the top-ranked team in the world. Since then, fans and pundits based outside South Africa have questioned the credibility of the World Rugby rankings, citing the Boks' middling win record of 63%.

While the Boks won the series against the British & Irish Lions and defeated the All Blacks away from home, they lost other major Tests against Australia, New Zealand and, more recently, England.

While the ranking system has been the subject of debate for some time, the Boks' position at the top is partially attributed to the fluctuating fortunes of the other top rugby nations. If we learnt anything over the course of the November Tests staged in the northern hemisphere, it's that the top seven or eight teams have the ability to beat one another on any given day.

The All Blacks side that won five out of six matches in the Rugby Championship was humbled by Ireland in Dublin and then by France in Paris.

Six Nations champions Wales struggled against New Zealand and South Africa, before scoring a crucial and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

