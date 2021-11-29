South Africa: Imperialist Theft - How Illicit Financial Flows and Capitalism Trample Human Rights in South Africa

28 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Trevor Shaku

Trevor Shaku is the national spokesperson for the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu). He writes in his personal capacity.

Despite the development of regulations to try to monitor the activities of imperial conglomerates, the tendency of these multinational and transnational corporations to 'cheat the public' continues.

In the period of imperialism and neoliberalism, foreign direct investment is sought after by governments, especially in developing countries like South Africa. This is because neoliberalism minimises the state's involvement, and in such conditions nations rely - to a dead end - on the private investments for expansion of production, creation of jobs and the growth of the economy.

History, however, has proven that foreign direct investment, embodied through multinational corporations and transnational corporations, are mainly concerned with exporting capital, and finding natural resources to exploit and cheap labour in order to multiply their profits, rather than expanding production and creating jobs per se.

Nevertheless, developing countries operating under the paradigm of market fundamentalism and neoliberalism still premise their economic development on attracting foreign direct investment.

But to attract this investment, these governments must make conditions for maximisation of profit extremely ripe. These conditions include deregulation of the labour market, curtailing organisation...

