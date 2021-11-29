South Africa: Five Missing After 'Mud Rush' Incident At Implats' Rustenburg Mine

analysis

Five miners were missing at Impala Platinum's Rustenburg mine after a mud rush tore through the operation's 6 shaft on Sunday. Two miners escaped with minor injuries and a search and rescue mission was under way for the five missing miners.

The weekend incident comes in the wake of a mine safety conference last week and mounting concerns about the rising death toll in South Africa's shafts. Implats had been notching historic safety records over the past year.

"Available information is that seven employees were working at the bottom of the shaft when the area became inundated as a result of a mud rush. Two employees safely exited the area with minor injuries and are receiving counselling and support. As at 18:00, five employees remain unaccounted for. Two search and rescue teams are currently working underground in an effort to locate the missing employees," Implats said in a statement late on Sunday.

"Contact is being made with the families of the missing employees in order to provide updates on the search and rescue mission, as well as counselling and support. This regrettably follows a separate incident at the 16 Shaft mining complex on 27 November 2021 in which a contract...