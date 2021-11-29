Botswana: Former Botswana President Ian Khama Denies Fleeing the Country

28 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Ian Khama has spoken out about his current visit to South Africa, which he said was for meetings and not to flee arrest, as some media outlets reported.

In an interview with Daily Maverick, Ian Khama dismissed reports that he was attempting to flee arrest in Botswana, but he said that his successor, Mokgweetsi Masisi, had been using state institutions to go after him since their relations turned sour two years ago.

He also said that he found it strange that the South African government wasn't speaking out against this more openly.

"The [South African] government itself has kept very quiet about it, from my perspective," he told Daily Maverick on Friday, during an interview in the Sandton Sun's business centre.

"I don't know whether they just decided to take the position that this thing is before the courts and [the courts] must handle it, but certainly they could have investigated, as they had means to."

In the court case, against a former intelligence agent Welheminah "Butterfly" Maswabi, allegations were made that Khama and South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe took more than $10-billion out of Botswana and deposited it in bank accounts in South Africa. This implicated the Reserve Bank...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

