Tanzania: Poisonous Turtle Meat Kills 7 People in Pemba As 24 Others Are Hospitalised

29 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Pemba — Seven people have died and 24 others are fighting for their lives at a hospital in Pemba after eating turtle meat.

Basically, sea turtles are eaten by most people in the sea coast but it is believed that the one that residents of Msuka Taponi, Micheweni District in Pemba ate was poisonous.

The Pemba North Police Commander, Juma Sadi has since outlawed the consumption of turtles after it was discovered that its meat is poisonous.

He said three died on Friday 26, two died on Saturday while two other deaths were confirmed on Sunday, November 28.

It was not clear whether all the seven were from the same family or otherwise.

In a tweet, Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi sent his condolences to the families of the bereaved and called for calm.

"I would like to send my sincere condolences to the families of the deceased who passed away after eating a poisonous turtle" wrote President Mwinyi.

