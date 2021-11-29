Tanzania: Morrison Shines As Simba Outshines Red Arrows FC

Dar es Salaam — One of the football maestros in Tanzania, Simba SC, need at least a goalless draw in the return leg match in order to qualify for the Groups stage of the tournament following their 3-0 victory against the Zambian side, Red Arrows FC, in the CAF Confederation Cup match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in DFar es Salaam yesterday.

The two clubs' teams will play against each other in the return leg match in Lusaka next Sunday in Lusaka according to the fixtures. While a draw in that match would propel Simba to the next stage of the competition, the Red Arrows need at least a 3-0 goals victory to go for a penalty shoots-out to decide the winner.

Should the Zambian side record a 4-0 goals victory, they would eliminate Simba from the competition.

The two teams started yesterday's encounter with an exchange of attacks. But Simba was the better of the two, scoring goals through Bernard Morrison (2 goals) and Meddie Kagere (1). Morisson scored in the 15th, firing past Red Arrows' goalkeeper Charles Kalumba. Then Kagere scored a goal three minutes later following a commendable move by Morrison.

Morrison could have made the score 3-0 in the 30th minute, but he missed with a penalty that was saved by Kalumba. The two teams started the second half at a quick pace whereby Simba targeting to stretch their lead.

The Red Arrows were reduced into 10 players in the 57th when the referee, Uganda's Sabila Chelanget, red-carded Prosper Chilufya.