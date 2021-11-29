Tanzania: Morrison Shines As Simba Outshines Red Arrows FC

29 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — One of the football maestros in Tanzania, Simba SC, need at least a goalless draw in the return leg match in order to qualify for the Groups stage of the tournament following their 3-0 victory against the Zambian side, Red Arrows FC, in the CAF Confederation Cup match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in DFar es Salaam yesterday.

The two clubs' teams will play against each other in the return leg match in Lusaka next Sunday in Lusaka according to the fixtures. While a draw in that match would propel Simba to the next stage of the competition, the Red Arrows need at least a 3-0 goals victory to go for a penalty shoots-out to decide the winner.

Should the Zambian side record a 4-0 goals victory, they would eliminate Simba from the competition.

The two teams started yesterday's encounter with an exchange of attacks. But Simba was the better of the two, scoring goals through Bernard Morrison (2 goals) and Meddie Kagere (1). Morisson scored in the 15th, firing past Red Arrows' goalkeeper Charles Kalumba. Then Kagere scored a goal three minutes later following a commendable move by Morrison.

Morrison could have made the score 3-0 in the 30th minute, but he missed with a penalty that was saved by Kalumba. The two teams started the second half at a quick pace whereby Simba targeting to stretch their lead.

The Red Arrows were reduced into 10 players in the 57th when the referee, Uganda's Sabila Chelanget, red-carded Prosper Chilufya.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X