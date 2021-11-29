Tanzania: Simba Halfway to CAF Top 16

SIMBA are almost three quarters to CAF Confederation Cup's group stage following their 3-0 victory over Zambia Red Arrows at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

A brace from Bernard Morrison and one from Meddie Kagere placed Simba at the pole position ahead of the return leg match in Zambia on December 5th this year.The three-goal win, however, doesn't guarantee Simba an easy march to the group stage as anything can happen in football and for Simba who still suffer from the so called Jwaneng Galaxy hoodoo.

Botswana's Galaxy provided one of the biggest shocks of the CAF Champions League, beating last season's quarter finalists Simba 3-1 at their backyard in Dar es Salaam to book a place in the group stages in their first ever attempt.

Simba should be cautious since almost similarly they had easily won 2-0 away in Botswana from home last weekend and just needed to finish the job at home, but the Botswana outfit gave a fight for the ages, winning 3-1 and proceeding on the away goal rule.

Bernard Morrison was instrumental in motivating Simba's home victory as he was bright everywhere upfront scoring and creating lethal assists.

The Ghanaian striker scored the opener and provided an assist to Meddie Kagere who netted the second.

Played on the water logged pitch due to downpour, Zambia Red Arrows looked lethal when the game started, especially veteran James Chamanga who constantly troubled Simba defence in the early minutes of the tense game.

However, it was Msimbazi Street giants who were the first to open goal account just 16 minutes after a kick off.

Morrison who was fouled by Red Arrows defender outside the penalty area, fired home a free kick into the far corner of the net.

In the 19th minute Morrison again rounded three Red Arrows defenders and released a laid on cross to on rushing Meddie Kagere.

Red Arrows responded in the 21st minute but Chamanga's shot was deflected by Simba defenders for a fruitless corner.

Morrison who commanded the showdown, came close to scoring his second goal, only to find his shot flying a few inches over a cross bar.

In the 29th minute, Simba's Hassan Dilunga was brought down inside the box, but Morison's penalty was saved by Red Arrows goalie, Charles Kalumba.

Morrison was very close to score a brace in the 32nd minute, but his shot hit the crossbar.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 45th minute Chamanga's nice header missed target and Simba went to the breather leading 2-0.

In the second half, Simba's coach, Pablo Franco made his first substitution by bringing in Henoc Inonga Baka for Pascal Wawa who had picked an injury.

In 49th minute, Malian Sadio Kanoute wasted another opportunity when he hesitated to shoot.

Red Arrows suffered a big blow in the 57th minute when their left back Prosper Chiluya was given a second yellow and sent off for fouling Hassan Dilunga.

In 66th minute, Jefferson Kamanga's cross went wide and five minutes later Morison attempt was denied by Red Arrows' goalie for a fruitless corner.

Coach Pablo Franco made two substitutions in the 73th minute by bringing in Ibrahim Ajibu and Mzamiru Yassin in the places of Sadio Kanoute and Hassan Dilunga and the changes paid off later.

It was Morrison who scored his second in the 77th minute to end as the man of the match.