Tanzania: TBs Launches Essay Competition for Students

TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has launched essay competition for students from the higher learning institutions in the country, as part of the preparations for the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) day in March next year.

The launching event was held in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

Speaking at the event, the Acting TBS General Director Eng Johannes Maganga said every year the ARSO approves essay content and invites African standards institutions to prepare essay competitions for students from the higher learning institutions.

According to Maganga five winners from each country will compete in the African level, where the winner will get an opportunity to participate in the ARSO general meeting to be held in June next year. Eng Maganga said TBS is coordinating is coordinating the essay competition at the national level, including providing information and inviting students to participate, to receive written essays and award winners.

He said students from higher learning institutions will participate to write essays on theme; 'The Role of Standardisation in Promoting African Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Industries to Attain Self-reliance and resilience in Combating Covid-19 and Future Pandemics' Maganga said the essay writing competitions aim at helping African youth to understand the importance of standards in empowering sustainable development in the continent.

"We believe that students from higher learning institution are key stakeholders in the issue of standards and thus a unique opportunity to make them ambassadors through essay writings to demonstrate the importance of standards in economic and social levels," he said.

He said the winners will be announced and awarded cash and certificates during the commemoration of the ARSO day next year. On her part, the TBS Standards Manager Nasra Husein said this year's theme aims at addressing inequality in the society and grows sustainable economy while reducing effects of climate change.